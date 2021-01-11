Vericel (VCEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Hold rating to Vericel (VCEL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.53, close to its 52-week high of $36.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.80, a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $36.75 and a one-year low of $6.78. Currently, Vericel has an average volume of 544.6K.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.