VEREIT (VER) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

In a report released yesterday, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI downgraded VEREIT (VER) to Hold, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.37, close to its 52-week high of $49.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 43.2% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Property Partners, Essential Properties Realty, and Four Corners Property.

VEREIT has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.20, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

VEREIT’s market cap is currently $10.4B and has a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.94.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

