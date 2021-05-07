VEREIT (VER) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at BMO Capital

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital downgraded VEREIT (VER) to Hold, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.65, close to its 52-week high of $49.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VEREIT is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00, a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.77 and a one-year low of $21.90. Currently, VEREIT has an average volume of 1.89M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More on VER: