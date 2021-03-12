Verano Holdings (VRNOF) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Verano Holdings (VRNOF) yesterday and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, OrganiGram Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verano Holdings with a $25.94 average price target.

