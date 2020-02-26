Veoneer (VNE) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Veoneer (VNE) received a Hold rating and a $15.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.17, close to its 52-week low of $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Hold with an average price target of $17.33, which is a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.13 and a one-year low of $12.12. Currently, Veoneer has an average volume of 456.1K.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.