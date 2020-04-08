Veoneer (VNE) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy upgraded Veoneer (VNE) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.64, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Hold with an average price target of $13.13, implying a 69.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Veoneer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $456 million and GAAP net loss of $97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $536 million and had a GAAP net loss of $114 million.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.