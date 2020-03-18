Veoneer (VNE) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer (VNE), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.52, close to its 52-week low of $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.63, representing a 128.4% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.42 and a one-year low of $6.18. Currently, Veoneer has an average volume of 579.6K.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.