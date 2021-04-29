Veoneer (VNE) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer (VNE) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.12, close to its 52-week low of $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Luminar Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and American Axle.

Veoneer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $23.00, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Veoneer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $455 million and GAAP net loss of $91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $456 million and had a GAAP net loss of $97 million.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.