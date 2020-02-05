Veoneer (VNE) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Veoneer (VNE) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.87, close to its 52-week low of $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 61.6% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Veoneer with a $18.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.37 and a one-year low of $12.98. Currently, Veoneer has an average volume of 396K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.