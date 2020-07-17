Venus Concept (VERO) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Venus Concept (VERO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 52.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Venus Concept with a $7.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Venus Concept’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.51 million and GAAP net loss of $50.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.27 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.