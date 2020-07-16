Venus Concept (VERO) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept (VERO) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.93, close to its 52-week low of $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 55.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venus Concept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

Based on Venus Concept’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.51 million and GAAP net loss of $50.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.27 million.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.