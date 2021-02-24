Ventas (VTR) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report released yesterday, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Ventas (VTR), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 81.8% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Hold with an average price target of $52.00, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.33 and a one-year low of $13.35. Currently, Ventas has an average volume of 1.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Jay Gellert, a Director at VTR bought 5,940 shares for a total of $262,370.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.