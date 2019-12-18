Ventas (VTR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on Ventas (VTR) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.96, close to its 52-week low of $54.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Office Properties Income.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.40, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.40 and a one-year low of $54.59. Currently, Ventas has an average volume of 2.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Debra Cafaro, the Chairman & CEO of VTR bought 20,000 shares for a total of $1,037,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers.