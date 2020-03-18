Ventas (VTR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Ventas (VTR) yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.02, close to its 52-week low of $20.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.00, a 105.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.40 and a one-year low of $20.34. Currently, Ventas has an average volume of 3.29M.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers.