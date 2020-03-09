Ventas (VTR) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ventas (VTR), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.62, close to its 52-week low of $45.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $59.29 average price target, representing a 28.3% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Ventas’ market cap is currently $18.5B and has a P/E ratio of 42.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Debra Cafaro, the Chairman & CEO of VTR bought 20,000 shares for a total of $1,037,000.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers.