Ventas (VTR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Ventas (VTR) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $32.11.

Based on Ventas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $995 million and net profit of $11.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $923 million and had a net profit of $62.27 million.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

