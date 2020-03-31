Ventas (VTR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ventas (VTR), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Hold with an average price target of $42.57, representing a 43.9% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Ventas’ market cap is currently $10.73B and has a P/E ratio of 25.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.40.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.