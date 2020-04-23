Ventas (VTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Ventas (VTR) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $34.13 average price target, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Ventas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $995 million and net profit of $11.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $923 million and had a net profit of $62.27 million.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

