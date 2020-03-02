Venator Materials (VNTR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials (VNTR), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and Kronos Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Venator Materials with a $4.75 average price target, representing a 78.6% upside. In a report issued on February 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.24 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Venator Materials has an average volume of 313.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives.