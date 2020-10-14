Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Receives a New Rating from Oppenheimer

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) received a Buy rating and a $21.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 59.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.