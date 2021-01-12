Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Craig-Hallum gave Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Velodyne Lidar today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Velodyne Lidar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.20, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on December 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

