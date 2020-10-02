Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 62.4% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Stmicroelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.