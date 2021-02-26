Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 70.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Velodyne Lidar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.57, representing a 76.0% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on VLDR: