Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.20, a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.