Velocity Financial (VEL) Receives a New Rating from Raymond James

Velocity Financial (VEL) received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Velocity Financial with a $6.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.90 and a one-year low of $2.24. Currently, Velocity Financial has an average volume of 91.77K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VEL in relation to earlier this year.

Velocity Financial, Inc. operates a real estate finance company. It originates and manages investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company was founded by Christopher D. Farrar and Jeffrey T. Taylor in 2004 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.