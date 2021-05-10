Veeva Systems (VEEV) Receives a Buy from Guggenheim

In a report released today, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems (VEEV). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Guidewire.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $327.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Veeva Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $397 million and net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $312 million and had a net profit of $66.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in California, Veeva Systems, Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.