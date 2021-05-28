Veeva Systems (VEEV): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Veeva Systems (VEEV), with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $264.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 68.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeva Systems with a $328.06 average price target, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Based on Veeva Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $397 million and net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $312 million and had a net profit of $66.18 million.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in California, Veeva Systems, Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.