Veeco (VECO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Veeco (VECO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.23, close to its 52-week low of $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeco with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 123.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.21 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, Veeco has an average volume of 302.6K.

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.