Veeco (VECO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Oppenheimer gave Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Benchmark Co. Analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Veeco today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeco with a $16.60 average price target, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Veeco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and GAAP net loss of $567K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.