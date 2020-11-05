Vector Group (VGR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Hold rating on Vector Group (VGR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vector Group with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vector Group’s market cap is currently $1.44B and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vector Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes investments in consolidated and non-consolidated real estate businesses. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.