VectivBio Holding (VECT) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

In a report issued on May 27, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on VectivBio Holding (VECT), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.90, close to its 52-week low of $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 36.1% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VectivBio Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. The product candidate is apraglutide, which is a next generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, or GLP-2, which is developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare GI diseases, with an initial focus on short bowel syndrome.