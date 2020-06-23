VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.62, close to its 52-week high of $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.33.

Based on VBI Vaccines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $415K and GAAP net loss of $8.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $360K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VBIV in relation to earlier this year.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

