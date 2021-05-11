VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 52.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.60, which is a 160.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.93 and a one-year low of $1.34. Currently, VBI Vaccines has an average volume of 4.53M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.