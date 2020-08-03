VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and BMO Capital gave VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $6.50 average price target, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.93 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, VBI Vaccines has an average volume of 14.08M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.