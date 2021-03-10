VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity gave VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, representing a 76.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on VBI Vaccines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164K and GAAP net loss of $15.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $574K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.