VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VBI Vaccines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on VBI Vaccines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.25 million.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

