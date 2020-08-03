VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VBI Vaccines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50, a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on VBI Vaccines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $415K and GAAP net loss of $8.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $360K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.61 million.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.