VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report issued on June 25, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.33, a 67.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, VBI Vaccines has an average volume of 10.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VBIV in relation to earlier this year.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

