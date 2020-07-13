Vaxart (VXRT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

Based on Vaxart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.9 million and GAAP net loss of $1.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VXRT in relation to earlier this year.

