Vaxart (VXRT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart (VXRT) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 36.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Vaxart has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67, implying a 304.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.49 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Vaxart has an average volume of 17.6M.

