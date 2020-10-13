Vaxart (VXRT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart (VXRT) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 50.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a one-year high of $17.49 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Vaxart has an average volume of 24.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VXRT in relation to earlier this year.

