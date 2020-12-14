VAT Group AG (VTTGF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sebastian Kuenne maintained a Buy rating on VAT Group AG (VTTGF) on December 11 and set a price target of CHF240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $265.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuenne is ranked #5424 out of 7142 analysts.

VAT Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.99.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector. The Global Service segment provides local expert support to customers and offers spare parts, repairs, and upgrades. The Industry segment combines the activities of Comvat, which produces edge-welded bellows and specialized in automating processes; and Sysmec, which manufactures parts and mechanical components in the medium service range. The company was founded by Siegfried Schertler in 1965 and is headquartered in Haag, Switzerland.