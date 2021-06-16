Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 53.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Vascular Biogenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, a 137.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Vascular Biogenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $185K and GAAP net loss of $6.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $366K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.35 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

