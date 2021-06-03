Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 52.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Vascular Biogenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, a 120.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Vascular Biogenics’ market cap is currently $144.1M and has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

