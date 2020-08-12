Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.56.

The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Vascular Biogenics has an average volume of 545.8K.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.