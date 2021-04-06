Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00, implying a 133.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vascular Biogenics’ market cap is currently $110.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.