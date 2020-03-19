Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

Jason Carr- March 19, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 21.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vascular Biogenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.87 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts