Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 43.1% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00, a 166.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Vascular Biogenics’ market cap is currently $121.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.02.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

