Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.50, which is a 62.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Vascular Biogenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $193K and GAAP net loss of $5.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.86 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.