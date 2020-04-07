Varonis Systems (VRNS) Gets a Buy Rating from D.A. Davidson

In a report released today, Rishi Jaluria from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.42, representing a 39.9% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.24 and a one-year low of $48.96. Currently, Varonis Systems has an average volume of 346.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRNS in relation to earlier this year.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

